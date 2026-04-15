Govt has plans to explore alternative labour markets, PM tells parliament
The government has specific plans to explore alternative overseas labour markets in light of recent instability in the Middle East, including Iran, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has informed Parliament.
Responding to a question in the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday, the prime minister outlined a range of initiatives, including the potential appointment of country-specific local lobbyists or specialised firms based on recommendations from Bangladesh missions abroad.
The question-and-answer session for the prime minister was held at the outset of the sitting, presided over by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.
Expansion of labour markets beyond the Middle East
In response to a question from MP Ashraf Uddin of Narsingdi-5, the prime minister stated that initiatives have been taken to sign bilateral agreements to expand labour markets in new destinations, including Serbia, Greece, North Macedonia, Romania, Portugal, Brazil, and Russia.
He added that high-level visits are being arranged to strengthen bilateral relations with worker-receiving countries outside the Middle East. Steps have also been taken to sign a labour recruitment agreement with Thailand, while efforts are ongoing to reopen the labour market in Malaysia.
The prime minister further noted that, based on recommendations from Bangladesh missions abroad, there are plans to appoint local lobbyists or expert firms in specific countries where necessary.
Skill development and new opportunities
He said Bangladesh embassies have been instructed to explore labour markets and assess profession-based demand for Bangladeshi workers.
Highlighting growing opportunities in Japan, the prime minister noted strong demand for Bangladeshi workers there. To capitalise on this, the government has expanded Japanese language training and skills development programmes to increase workforce deployment.
Malaysia market and bilateral engagements
Responding to a supplementary question from Faridpur-3 MP, Nayab Yusuf Ahmed, the prime minister reiterated that the government is actively working to reopen the Malaysian labour market.
He noted that the minister and adviser responsible for the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment visited Malaysia from 8 to 11 April. These engagements are expected to facilitate the resumption of Bangladeshi worker recruitment through bilateral discussions.
Education, blue economy, and development initiatives
In response to a question of the MP of Chattogram-7 constituency, Hummam Qader Chowdhury, the prime minister stated that there are currently 376,489 teachers in primary schools across the country, of whom 130,000 have received training in English. Under the Fifth Primary Education Development Programme, set to commence on 1 July, the remaining teachers will also receive English training.
Answering a question from MP Nurul Islam of Barduna-2 constituency, Raeique Rahman said the government has already taken steps to advance maritime spatial planning. To ensure sustainable and long-term development of the blue economy—balancing marine resources, fisheries, tourism, and environmental protection—the establishment of an institutional framework is under active consideration for the 2026–27 fiscal year.
Implementation of election commitments
In reply to a question from MP Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas of Pabna-5 seat, the prime minister stated that the government has formulated an action plan based on a 180-day programme to implement commitments outlined in its election manifesto, and necessary steps are already underway.
He highlighted progress in initiatives such as family cards and farmer cards, alongside new plans. Among them is the introduction of an e-health card system, for which a project is awaiting approval. The programme will initially be launched in five districts—Khulna, Noakhali, Bogura, Sirajganj, and Narsingdi—to provide healthcare services through digital health cards.
Infrastructure, sports, and ICT initiatives
The prime minister further stated that a central committee is working to identify grounds and develop infrastructure for sports facilities across both urban and rural areas. Plans are in place to establish open fields measuring eight bighas in each union and 10 bighas in each upazila.
He also noted that a committee has been formed to ensure the effective operation of high-tech and software parks, ICT centres, and to take necessary steps to launch PayPal services in Bangladesh.