Govt has plans to explore alternative labour markets, PM tells parliament

The government has specific plans to explore alternative overseas labour markets in light of recent instability in the Middle East, including Iran, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has informed Parliament.

Responding to a question in the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday, the prime minister outlined a range of initiatives, including the potential appointment of country-specific local lobbyists or specialised firms based on recommendations from Bangladesh missions abroad.

The question-and-answer session for the prime minister was held at the outset of the sitting, presided over by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.