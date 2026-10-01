BNP MP Ferdousi Ahmed Misti resigns, seat declared vacant

Ferdousi met Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed at around 1:45pm today. It was then reported that she had resigned.

However, after leaving the meeting with the Speaker, Ferdousi told reporters, “The Speaker called me, and I met him.” Asked about her resignation, she said, “Let there be an investigation.” When asked whether she had submitted her resignation letter, she replied, “Whatever decision the BNP takes will be followed.”

The Speaker’s office later said Hafiz Uddin Ahmed would speak to reporters in the afternoon.

According to sources in the BNP and the government, the government is also taking a tough stance over the Radda incident. The Prime Minister has been gathering information about the incident for the past two days, including who was involved in the attack and vandalism, their political affiliations and who was behind the incident. Sources familiar with the matter said information had also emerged about the involvement of several people known to be close to Ferdousi Ahmed.

A source at the BNP policymaking level told Prothom Alo that the party’s top leadership is taking the Radda incident seriously. The government is embarrassed by allegations involving party leaders and activists in the destruction and looting of a healthcare facility and an alleged attempt to grab its land. After information emerged about the involvement of people known to be close to Ferdousi Ahmed, her role and political responsibility have also come under discussion. In such circumstances, a tough decision could also be taken regarding the lawmaker based on the findings of the investigation.