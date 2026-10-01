BNP MP Ferdousi Ahmed Misti resigns, seat declared vacant
Ferdousi Ahmed Mishti, a BNP lawmaker elected to a reserved seat for women, has resigned from Parliament.
She met Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed at around 1:45pm today and submitted her resignation. The Parliament Secretariat has already issued a gazette notification declaring her seat vacant.
Ferdousi Ahmed Mishti was elected as a reserved-seat lawmaker on a BNP nomination. There are 50 reserved seats for women in Parliament. Under the Constitution, these seats are distributed among political parties in proportion to the number of directly elected members they have in Parliament. This time, 36 women were elected to reserved seats on BNP nominations. The gazette notification for the reserved-seat lawmakers was published on 30 April, and they took oath on 3 May. Ferdousi Ahmed Mishti has therefore resigned as an MP after serving for about five months.
A senior source at the Prime Minister’s Office said Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman instructed Ferdousi to resign on Wednesday night. She was also told that stricter action would be taken against her if she did not resign as soon as possible.
Ferdousi met Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed at around 1:45pm today. It was then reported that she had resigned.
However, after leaving the meeting with the Speaker, Ferdousi told reporters, “The Speaker called me, and I met him.” Asked about her resignation, she said, “Let there be an investigation.” When asked whether she had submitted her resignation letter, she replied, “Whatever decision the BNP takes will be followed.”
The Speaker’s office later said Hafiz Uddin Ahmed would speak to reporters in the afternoon.
According to sources in the BNP and the government, the government is also taking a tough stance over the Radda incident. The Prime Minister has been gathering information about the incident for the past two days, including who was involved in the attack and vandalism, their political affiliations and who was behind the incident. Sources familiar with the matter said information had also emerged about the involvement of several people known to be close to Ferdousi Ahmed.
A source at the BNP policymaking level told Prothom Alo that the party’s top leadership is taking the Radda incident seriously. The government is embarrassed by allegations involving party leaders and activists in the destruction and looting of a healthcare facility and an alleged attempt to grab its land. After information emerged about the involvement of people known to be close to Ferdousi Ahmed, her role and political responsibility have also come under discussion. In such circumstances, a tough decision could also be taken regarding the lawmaker based on the findings of the investigation.
Names of people close to the MP
Prothom Alo’s investigation found information about the involvement of several people associated with local BNP politics in the attack and vandalism at the Radda healthcare centre. Among them are former member of the Dhaka North City BNP, Mohammad Hanif Mia, and former member secretary of the Dhaka North unit of Jubo Dal, Mostafa Jaglul Pasha. Sources familiar with the matter said they are known locally as people close to Ferdousi Ahmed.
More than 200 masked people armed with locally made weapons looted and then demolished the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur, Dhaka, on 25 September 2026.
People associated with local BNP politics were also reportedly involved in the activities of the “Sammona Dokandar Samabaya Samity Limited”, which came under discussion after the Radda Centre was demolished.
Ferdousi Ahmed was the president of the association in 2006, when she was a commissioner representing Ward No. 8 of Shah Ali police station. At the time, she signed as the association’s president an application submitted to the Housing and Public Works authorities seeking allocation of the land where the Radda Centre was located in the name of the association.