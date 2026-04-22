‘No scope for compromise with S Alam Group’: Finance Minister in response to Hasnat’s query

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has dismissed the possibility of any compromise between the government and the S Alam Group.

Responding to a question in parliament, the finance minister said that, within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) political framework, there is no scope for reaching any form of compromise with anyone in matters of economic activity.

The question had been raised by Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The S Alam Group, widely discussed for banking irregularities during the Bangladesh Awami League’s tenure, returned to the spotlight on Monday during rival demonstrations in front of Islami Bank’s head office. The group once held control over the bank.

In parliament on Tuesday, Hasnat Abdullah stated that Islami Bank carries loans amounting to Tk 92,115 crore (921.15 billion), of which the S Alam Group alone accounts for Tk 80,000 crore (800 billion) in defaulted loans.

He asked whether the government has any special plan in the current fiscal year to recover these loans, and how attempts are being made to reinstate the S Alam Group without repayment. He also questioned whether any understanding had been reached between the government and the group.