No consensus in parliament on how to implement July charter

Although a discussion was held yesterday, Sunday, in the National Parliament on an adjournment motion regarding how the July National Charter would be implemented, the ruling party and the opposition failed to reach any consensus on the issue. On this question, the ruling party BNP and the opposition parties Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP remained firm in their previous positions.

The BNP said it would adhere strictly to the July National Charter as it was signed, including the notes of dissent. Accordingly, it proposed amending the Constitution through the regular parliamentary process.

On the other hand, the opposition said it wants reform of the existing Constitution. It seeks changes to those parts of the Constitution that have repeatedly given rise to fascism over the past 54 years. For this reason, it supports full implementation of all the core proposals of the July Charter—without the notes of dissent. It believes a meeting of the Constitution Reform Council is necessary for this.

Yesterday, ruling party MP Zainul Abdin Farroque raised an adjournment motion in Parliament to discuss how the July National Charter should be implemented. Nine members from both the ruling and opposition parties took part in the discussion. Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed presided over the session.