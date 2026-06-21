Row in Parliament over remarks by NCP MP Hannan Masud

A heated exchange broke out in the Jatiya Sangsad after National Citizen Party (NCP) lawmaker Abdul Hannan Masud said the prime minister had made statements based on false information.

The unscheduled debate took place on Sunday during discussion on the proposed budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year in parliament.

Towards the end of his speech in the budget discussion, Hannan Masud said: “Our honourable prime minister is not present here today. When he says, based on false information, that the opposition is bringing out processions over why the price of alcohol has been increased or why the price of cigarettes has been increased; we become deeply disappointed when the honourable prime minister makes such statements based on false information.”