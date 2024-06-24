Parliament

Foreigners take $130.58m out of Bangladesh, Indians $50m

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Foreign nationals residing in Bangladesh have sent a total of $130.58 million of their income back to their home countries during the first 10 months of the outgoing fiscal year.

Indian nationals are leading the list as they transferred $50.6 million from Bangladesh during the July-April period, said finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali while speaking on a point of order at the parliament on Monday. 

He briefed the parliament that Bangladesh Bank does not maintain annual income-related data of foreign nationals living in Bangladesh. He, however, disclosed the foreigners’ income in the first ten months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Among others, Chinese nationals took $14.56 million from Bangladesh, while Sri Lankans transferred $12.71 million, Japanese $6.89 million, and Koreans $6.21 million, Thai nationals $5.30 million, and British citizens $3.59 million. 

Besides, Pakistanis remitted $3.24 million, US citizens $3.17 million, and Malaysian citizens $2.40 million, and nationals from other countries collectively remitted $21.92 million from Bangladesh.

