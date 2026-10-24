Constitutional amendment body: New idea on caretaker govt framework emerges

The special committee on constitutional amendments has received a new idea regarding how an election-time caretaker government could be formed.

The idea emerged during an exchange of views between the committee and constitutional experts, law professors and Supreme Court lawyers on Saturday.

One proposal discussed at the meeting was whether a caretaker government could be formed from the upper house of parliament if the legislature had a bicameral structure. However, the framework for the caretaker government system has yet to be finalised.

Special committee chairman and Home Affairs Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told journalists about the discussions after the meeting. The meeting began at 11am in the Cabinet Room of the Parliament Building, took a one-hour break at noon and concluded at around 5:30pm. A total of 44 people took part.

Sources familiar with the discussions said proposals included establishing an independent secretariat for the judiciary; balancing the powers of the prime minister and the president; granting constitutional status to the Anti-Corruption Commission and the National Human Rights Commission; expanding the scope of fundamental rights; setting four-year terms for the lower house and six-year terms for the upper house; forming the upper house with representatives from all 64 districts and different ethnic communities; introducing direct elections to reserved seats for women; establishing an impartial selection committee for appointments to the Election Commission and other constitutional bodies; and transferring administrative responsibility for the control and discipline of subordinate court judges to the judiciary.