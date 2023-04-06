JaPa's Firoz Rashid slams finance minister on money laundering issue

Jatiya Party MP Kazi Firoz Rashid on Thursday came down heavily on finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal for what he said his failure to stop laundering of money from Bangladesh, reports UNB.

"Who will be held responsible for money laundering? The minister (finance) does not remain present (in parliament). (I) don't even know the responsibilities of the ministers. Who does what, there is no accountability. As banks are not accountable, ministers are also not accountable," he said.

The JaPa lawmaker said this while speaking on a point of order.