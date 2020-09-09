Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha Bill passed in parliament

A bill titled 'Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha Bill 2020' was passed in the parliament on Tuesday to turn the fast-growing Gazipur city into a planned, livable and environment-friendly urban area, reports UNB.

State minister for public works and housing, Sharif Ahmed, moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote.

Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha (Gazipur Development Authority-GDA) will be like Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Khulna Development Authority (KDA) and Rajshahi Development Authority (RDA).

The main job of the GDA will be to formulate mega plans for the city development and approve structural designs.