First parliamentary session to continue until 30 April

The first session of the 13th National Parliament will continue until 30 April.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee of the National Parliament today, Saturday.

The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the parliament secretariat after the meeting.

It said the meeting discussed the allocation of time and duration to complete the business of the first session of the 13th National Parliament (first session of 2026).

The committee decided to allocate a total of 50 hours for discussion on the President’s address.

The session will be held at 3:00 pm every day except on government holidays, and the first session of the 13th National Parliament will conclude on 30 April.