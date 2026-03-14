First parliamentary session to continue until 30 April
The first session of the 13th National Parliament will continue until 30 April.
The decision was taken at the first meeting of the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee of the National Parliament today, Saturday.
The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the parliament secretariat after the meeting.
It said the meeting discussed the allocation of time and duration to complete the business of the first session of the 13th National Parliament (first session of 2026).
The committee decided to allocate a total of 50 hours for discussion on the President’s address.
The session will be held at 3:00 pm every day except on government holidays, and the first session of the 13th National Parliament will conclude on 30 April.
The speaker has been given the authority to change the time and working days of the session if necessary.
A total of 468 questions have been received for this session, including eight for the prime minister and 460 for other ministers. A total of 27 notices have been received for attention under Rule 71, and 97 notices have been received for resolutions under Rule 131.
The first meeting of the business advisory committee of the 13th National Parliament was held in the cabinet room of the National Parliament.
Speaker of the national parliament Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Bir Bikram), who is the committee’s chair, chaired the meeting.
Committee member, parliament leader and prime minister Tarique Rahman attended the meeting.
Also present were committee members opposition leader Md Shafiqur Rahman, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, local government minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, finance and planning minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, home minister Salahuddin Ahmed, chief whip Md Nurul Islam, law minister Md Asaduzzaman, ATM Azharul Islam, opposition chief whip Md Nahid Islam and Muhammad Naushad Jamir.
Deputy speaker Kayser Kamal attended the meeting as a special invitee of the speaker.