HC issues rule over cancelling parliament membership of Papul

BSS
Dhaka
The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain in four weeks as to why it shall not scrap parliament membership of Kazi Shahid Islam Papul of Lakshmipur-2 constituency.

A High Court division bench of justice Obaidul Hassan and justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order, after holding hearing on a writ filed in this regard.

Rival independent candidate for the same constituency Abul Fayej Bhuiyan filed the writ on 16 August against Papul for giving false information in affidavit and submitting forged certificates for contesting in the 11th national elections.

