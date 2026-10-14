Parliamentary committee asks govt to identify officials obstructing its work

A parliamentary committee has recommended that the Ministry of Public Administration identify and take necessary action against those obstructing or neglecting the current government’s activities aimed at implementing the policy of “Bangladesh first”.

The recommendation was made at a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Public Administration at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday. The committee also recommended investigating the projects which were progressing slowly.

The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat after the meeting. The committee was briefed on the activities of offices and agencies under the Ministry of Public Administration.

It advised all concerned to coordinate their activities at the field level to implement the 31-point reform agenda for state reform by bringing about a change in mindset.