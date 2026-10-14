Parliamentary committee asks govt to identify officials obstructing its work
A parliamentary committee has recommended that the Ministry of Public Administration identify and take necessary action against those obstructing or neglecting the current government’s activities aimed at implementing the policy of “Bangladesh first”.
The recommendation was made at a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Public Administration at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday. The committee also recommended investigating the projects which were progressing slowly.
The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat after the meeting. The committee was briefed on the activities of offices and agencies under the Ministry of Public Administration.
It advised all concerned to coordinate their activities at the field level to implement the 31-point reform agenda for state reform by bringing about a change in mindset.
Committee Chairman Sayeed Ahmed said that any legal, administrative or practical obstacles to implementing a decision must be brought to the committee’s attention. Necessary information, relevant documents and the actual circumstances must be presented without concealing anything.
He said public services must be made easier and faster, and accountability must be ensured. Digital services and the use of information technology can save citizens’ time, money and effort. Therefore, effective use of technology in service delivery must be ensured, and appropriate action must be taken against irregularities.
The committee chairman further said, “To solve problems, we must move beyond our traditional mindset and work with a spirit of accountability, transparency and cooperation. Do not forget that you are employees of the Republic. You do not belong to any party, individual or group. Do not consider this committee an adversary; it is a committee for all of us.”
The meeting was chaired by Sayeed Ahmed. Among the committee members who attended were State Minister for Public Administration Md Abdul Bari, ABM Ashraf Uddin (Nizan), Shahjahan Chowdhury, Amirul Islam Khan, Fakhr Uddin Ahmed, Rehena Akter and Md Nurul Islam.