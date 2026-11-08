Parliament session begins Monday, premises announced smoke-free area

The 4th session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad will begin tomorrow and will continue till 18 November.

The fifth meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad today, Sunday, decided to conclude the fourth session of parliament on 18 November, with daily sittings scheduled to begin at 4:20 pm, except on government holidays (Fridays and Saturdays).

The meeting, chaired by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikrom, MP, was held at the Cabinet Room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today.

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Tarique Rahman, MP, attended the meeting along with Leader of the Opposition Md Shafiqur Rahman, MP, and other committee members.

The meeting discussed the allocation of time for parliamentary business and the duration of the fourth session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad.