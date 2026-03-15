Lottery system for student admissions doesn’t seem reasonable: Education Minister

Education Minister ANM Ehshanul Hoque Milon has said that the previous government had introduced a lottery system for student admissions in schools, but he did not consider the method reasonable.

He added that the admission process for the next academic year would be determined after discussions with relevant stakeholders, taking into account their opinions.

The minister made the remarks in response to a question from Hasnat Abdullah, a member of parliament from the National Citizen Party (NCP) in parliament on Sunday.

The 13th national parliament held its sitting for the second consecutive day on Sunday during its first session.

The education minister also said that an initiative has been taken to recruit 9,000 religious teachers across the country. However, there is a complication regarding the required qualifications and certification.

He expressed hope that the issue would soon be resolved, allowing the recruitment process to proceed.

Ehsanul Hoque Milon further noted that religious education does not refer solely to Islamic studies; rather, the government is working to ensure that the sentiments of followers of all religions are respected in the education system.

Responding to a question from another MP, SM Jahangir Hossain, the minister added that the government would decide on establishing new public universities after considering necessity and demand.

Ehsanul Hoque Milon further said that at present, there are 57 public universities in the country, and the government remains committed to improving their quality.

Any decision regarding the establishment of new public universities will be taken after careful consideration of national needs, he stated.





