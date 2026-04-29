Study on Teesta Master Plan implementation completed, PM tells JS

The leader of the House said this while replying to a question from opposition bench lawmaker from Gaibandha-1 constituency, Md Mazedur Rahman in the House on Wednesday morning with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, in the chair.

The prime minister said the survey report recommendation also included dredging of the Teesta River portion in the Gaibandha-1 constituency.

He said the Teesta River is very important for the livelihood of the people of the northern part of the country, but geographically, it is a fast-flowing river.