Study on Teesta Master Plan implementation completed, PM tells JS
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Wednesday informed the Jatiya Sangad (JS) that the Bangladesh Water Development Board has already completed a survey for the implementation of the Teesta Master Plan.
"The Bangladesh Water Development Board has already completed a survey to implement the Teesta Master Plan. The study report recommended the implementation of 110 kilometers of river dredging work under the Teesta Master Plan," he said.
The leader of the House said this while replying to a question from opposition bench lawmaker from Gaibandha-1 constituency, Md Mazedur Rahman in the House on Wednesday morning with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, in the chair.
The prime minister said the survey report recommendation also included dredging of the Teesta River portion in the Gaibandha-1 constituency.
He said the Teesta River is very important for the livelihood of the people of the northern part of the country, but geographically, it is a fast-flowing river.
During the monsoon season, excessive rainfall causes sudden floods and river erosion in the region, the premier said, adding, on the other hand, during the dry season, water flow decreases drastically and in many places comes close to zero.
Tarique Rahman said that heavy sediment flow during the rainy season causes siltation in the river, leading it to split into multiple channels.
In this context, the Bangladesh Water Development Board has completed the survey on implementation of the Teesta Master Plan, he added
The prime minister noted that the technical and financial aspects of the submitted feasibility study are currently under scrutiny at different stages.
"Once the scrutiny is completed and the project is found technically feasible, the timeline for implementing the work will be determined," he said.