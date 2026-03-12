13th JS
People look to this parliament with expectation: Prime Minister
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday delivered a congratulatory speech after the appointment of the speaker and deputy speaker in the opening session of 13 Jatiya Sangsad, emphasising that today’s parliament belongs to the people of Bangladesh.
He stated that the nation looks to this legislature with high expectations.
Tarique Rahman, the Leader of the House and chairman of ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), noted that the government aims to make parliament vibrant and underscored the pivotal role of the speaker in achieving this.
The prime minister expressed his commitment to supporting both the speaker and deputy speaker and extended his congratulations to them.
Earlier in the day, BNP standing committee member Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad and Layser Kamal were appointed as speaker and deputy speaker.
Later, President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the speaker and the deputy speaker at his Jatiya Sangsad shortly after 12:00 pm..
You’re a courageous freedom fighter, you’ll succeed: Opposition leader to speaker
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer and leader of the opposition, Shafiqur Rahman, congratulated the speaker and deputy speaker, describing the incumbent parliament as one standing on the bloodshed of July.
He expressed the hope that the speaker would act impartially between the government and opposition, ensuring justice for all.
Referring to the presence of many young leaders in the opposition, Shafiqur Rahman described himself as young as well.
Addressing the speaker directly, he said, “You are a courageous freedom fighter. You will succeed.”
He concluded his remarks with a call for justice: “We want justice.”
Bangladesh first—let this be our guiding principle: Speaker
After a brief pause for prayers, the parliamentary session resumed shortly after 1:00 pm. Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad highlighted the role of the people as vigilant guardians of democracy and described the parliament as a symbol of democratic governance.
Reflecting on the liberation war and the nation’s history, the speaker recalled periods of authoritarian rule and the people’s resistance, particularly honouring those, who were martyred during the July uprising against fascist forces.
The speaker emphasised that citizens eagerly anticipate parliamentary proceedings and expressed hope that both government and opposition will work together in the national interest.
Hafiz Uddin Ahmad noted that he resigned from the BNP’s standing committee to uphold impartiality and concluded with the principle: “Bangladesh first—let this be our guiding mantra.”
Condolence motions presented in parliament
The House also passed condolence motions for former prime minister Khaleda Zia, former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, Pope Francis, and Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Additional motions honoured former president AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury, Matia Chowdhury, and 31 former MPs.
At this point, the opposition deputy leader Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher remarked that the condolence motion was one-sided.
He called for similar motions to be presented in honour of various leaders, including Matiur Rahman Nizami, Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, Muhammad Qamaruzzaman, and Sharif Osman Hadi.
Opposition chief whip Nahid Islam called for the condolence motion to also include the names of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, Abrar Fahad, and Felani Khatun.