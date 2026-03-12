People look to this parliament with expectation: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday delivered a congratulatory speech after the appointment of the speaker and deputy speaker in the opening session of 13 Jatiya Sangsad, emphasising that today’s parliament belongs to the people of Bangladesh.

He stated that the nation looks to this legislature with high expectations.

Tarique Rahman, the Leader of the House and chairman of ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), noted that the government aims to make parliament vibrant and underscored the pivotal role of the speaker in achieving this.