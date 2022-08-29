Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Bill-2022 passes in JS

'Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Bill-2022' passed in the parliament Monday with a provision to haunt down the people who had collaborated with the Pakistan government and its armed forces during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War.

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq on Monday moved the bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, reports BSS.