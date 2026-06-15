Rumeen Farhana calls for clarity on whether AL can contest local govt elections
Independent Member of Parliament Rumeen Farhana has called on the government to clarify whether leaders and activists of the activities-banned Awami League will be allowed to participate in forthcoming local government elections.
Speaking during a discussion on cut motions relating to supplementary budget allocations for the Ministry of Local Government in the 2025–26 fiscal year, Rumeen Farhana also questioned when local government elections would be held.
Addressing Parliament on Monday, she said there was considerable uncertainty regarding the issue.
“Some people say Awami League members will be allowed to participate in the elections, while others say they will not. Some are saying that since elections will not be held under party symbols, those with a ‘clean image’ may be able to contest. It would have been helpful if the Local Government Minister clarified these matters. It would particularly benefit those engaged in politics at the grassroots level,” she said.
Responding to her remarks, Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said local government elections would be held in due course. However, he did not address the question of whether Awami League leaders would be eligible to participate.
During the debate, Rumeen Farhana noted that administrators had already been appointed to every district council and argued that all of them were politically appointed.
“From 2014 through to 2024, the people of Bangladesh continuously struggled and fought for democracy. Yet the present government has been in office for around four months, and we still know nothing about local government elections,” she said.
The independent lawmaker further argued that the current arrangement was inconsistent with constitutional principles.
“Under the Constitution, the entire system of local governance should be administered through elected representatives chosen in local government elections. Instead, we are seeing districts being governed by administrators appointed under this ministry. This is directly inconsistent with the Constitution,” she said.
In his concluding remarks, Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir reiterated the government's commitment to holding the elections.
“I can assure this House that local government elections will be held at the appropriate time. Based on the decisions on which we have reached consensus, we will be able to conduct the elections in due course,” he said.
The minister, however, refrained from commenting on whether members of the Awami League would be permitted to contest the polls.