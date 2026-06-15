Rumeen Farhana calls for clarity on whether AL can contest local govt elections

Independent Member of Parliament Rumeen Farhana has called on the government to clarify whether leaders and activists of the activities-banned Awami League will be allowed to participate in forthcoming local government elections.

Speaking during a discussion on cut motions relating to supplementary budget allocations for the Ministry of Local Government in the 2025–26 fiscal year, Rumeen Farhana also questioned when local government elections would be held.

Addressing Parliament on Monday, she said there was considerable uncertainty regarding the issue.