‘Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Amendment) Bill, 2026’ passed

The Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed in the Parliament today to modernise the existing laws as well as enhance the state’s recognition of those who contributed during the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Act of 2022 to officially categorise and honor "Associates of the Liberation War" alongside "Bir Muktijoddhas."

The bill, placed and moved by Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan, emphasises the preservation of the ideals of the Liberation War and the realisation of its core goals: equality, human dignity, and social justice.

A significant highlight of the amendment is the formal distinction between those who fought on the front lines and those who provided critical support from within the country or abroad.

According to the draft, "Bir Muktijoddha" remains the designation for those who actively engaged in combat or military training against the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators between 26 March and 16 December, 1971.

This category specifically includes women who were repressed by the occupation forces (Biranganas), as well as medical staff who served in field hospitals.