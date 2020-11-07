JS special session on Mujib Borsho begins Sunday

A special session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin at 6:00pm tomorrow (Sunday) on the occasion of the Mujib Borsho, reports BSS.

President Abdul Hamid called the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution on 21 October last.

Though the special session was supposed to be held in March, it was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 9th session of 11th parliament was prorogued on 10 September after only five sittings as the session was held guidelines amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic by maintaining proper health.