JS special session on Mujib Borsho begins Sunday

A special session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin at 6:00pm tomorrow (Sunday) on the occasion of the Mujib Borsho, reports BSS.

President Abdul Hamid called the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution on 21 October last.

Though the special session was supposed to be held in March, it was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 9th session of 11th parliament was prorogued on 10 September after only five sittings as the session was held guidelines amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic by maintaining proper health.

Ahead of the special session, MPs, journalists and other officials and employees of the parliament secretariat have undergone the COVID-19 sample tests. Only COVID-19 negative people can enter the special session.

In the wake of the pandemic, journalists were not allowed to cover the last two JS sessions.

In this session, a limited number of journalists will be allowed during the speech of president Abdul Hamid.

The session is likely to be shorter.

