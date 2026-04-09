JS passes ‘Supreme Court Judge Appointment (Repeal) Bill, 2026’
The Jatiya Sangsad today passed the ''Supreme Court Judge Appointment (Repeal) Bill, 2026'' to repeal the Supreme Court Judge Appointment Ordinance, 2025, which had established a specific body for judicial appointments.
Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman placed and moved the bill in the House, seeking to revoke the ordinance while providing legal protection to actions already taken under its authority.
The 2025 ordinance was originally promulgated by the interim government to expedite judicial activities and address the shortage of judges in the higher judiciary. Under that ordinance, judges were appointed to the Supreme Court.
The statement of the new bill explains that while the previous ordinance helped fill vacancies through a "Judicial Appointment Council," a permanent legal framework is now required. It further states that the repeal is necessary to allow for more detailed scrutiny of the provisions related to judge appointments through a constitutional reform committee.
To avoid legal complications and ensure judicial continuity, the bill includes a "savings and custody" clause. This provision ensures that all appointments made, actions taken, and proceedings initiated under the 2025 ordinance will be treated as valid and effective.
Opposing the bill, NCP lawmaker Akhter Hossen (Rangpur-4) criticized the move to repeal the ordinance, describing it as a "beautiful law" that ensured transparency. He argued that the previous system allowed the executive to control the judiciary.
In response, Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman said that while he theoretically agrees with the need for transparency, the government wants to establish a more robust and permanent system through constitutional reform.
Regarding his previous defense of the ordinance as Attorney General, Asaduzzaman, clarified that a state lawyer follows the instructions of the government. "As Attorney General, I spoke for my client, the government. Now, as a minister and MP, the government''s policy is to ensure complete transparency and accountability in judicial appointments through new measures," he said.
He invited the opposition to join a special committee for constitutional amendment to define the criteria for judge appointments.
"We want the judiciary to be independent and full of its own identity. We don’t want any more ''politicized'' judges to be created in Bangladesh. Let us detect where the disease lies in the system through analysis," the minister added.
Later, Akter Hossen’s objection was rejected by voice vote, and the bill was passed.
Following the passage of the bill, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad informed the House that certain derogatory adjectives used by the opposition member regarding a former judge had been expunged from the parliamentary record.