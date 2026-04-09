JS passes ‘Supreme Court Judge Appointment (Repeal) Bill, 2026’

The Jatiya Sangsad today passed the ''Supreme Court Judge Appointment (Repeal) Bill, 2026'' to repeal the Supreme Court Judge Appointment Ordinance, 2025, which had established a specific body for judicial appointments.

Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman placed and moved the bill in the House, seeking to revoke the ordinance while providing legal protection to actions already taken under its authority.

The 2025 ordinance was originally promulgated by the interim government to expedite judicial activities and address the shortage of judges in the higher judiciary. Under that ordinance, judges were appointed to the Supreme Court.

The statement of the new bill explains that while the previous ordinance helped fill vacancies through a "Judicial Appointment Council," a permanent legal framework is now required. It further states that the repeal is necessary to allow for more detailed scrutiny of the provisions related to judge appointments through a constitutional reform committee.

To avoid legal complications and ensure judicial continuity, the bill includes a "savings and custody" clause. This provision ensures that all appointments made, actions taken, and proceedings initiated under the 2025 ordinance will be treated as valid and effective.