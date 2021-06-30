Law to be reformed to protect dignity of rape victims: Minister

The government is working to amend the existing Evidence Act, seeking to remove the provision to make ‘negative’ remarks on the character of any rape victim in a rape case.

Law minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday said this while responding to opposition MPs’ various proposals on the cut-motion while passing the proposed national budget for 2021-22.

“According to Section 155 of the Evidence Act, there’s a sub-section to talk about the character of the victim in a rape case. That will be amended,” he said.