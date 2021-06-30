Parliament

Law to be reformed to protect dignity of rape victims: Minister

UNB
Sangsad Bhaban

The government is working to amend the existing Evidence Act, seeking to remove the provision to make ‘negative’ remarks on the character of any rape victim in a rape case.

Law minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday said this while responding to opposition MPs’ various proposals on the cut-motion while passing the proposed national budget for 2021-22.

“According to Section 155 of the Evidence Act, there’s a sub-section to talk about the character of the victim in a rape case. That will be amended,” he said.

The minister hoped that a Bill will be placed in the next session of parliament likely to be held in September with necessary amendment to the existing Evidence Act.

According to the Section 155 (4) of the Evidence Act, 1872 which provides that when a man is prosecuted for rape, it may be shown that the complainant was of immoral character, therefore raising the question of the victim’s character as a justification of rape.

This has been criticised heavily for not upholding equality and special protection for women as guaranteed by the Constitution of Bangladesh itself.

Allegations of rape are usually filed under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act.

In November last, the government amended the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act.

The word ‘raped’ was replaced by the word ‘rape victim’ through the amendment. In addition, the provision of maximum punishment for the crime of rape was included in the law.

The law minister also said the use of digital and information technology will be added to the Evidence Act.

He said a process is underway to update the Evidence Act.

