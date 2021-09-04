Parliament

Leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill placed

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill, 2021 was placed in parliament on Friday, reports UNB.

It was placed in order to replace the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Ordinance, 1979, which was promulgated during the military regime.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Law Minister Anisul Huq placed the bill in the parliament and it was sent to the respective parliamentary standing committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within 14 days.

Advertisement

According to the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privilegees) bill, the leader of the opposition shall be entitled to the same salary, allowances and other privileges as are admissible to a minister.

A deputy leader of the opposition shall be entitled to the same salary, allowances and other privileges as are admissible to a minister of state.

Read more from Parliament
Advertisement