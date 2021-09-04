Leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill placed

Law Minister Anisul Huq placed the bill in the parliament and it was sent to the respective parliamentary standing committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within 14 days.
According to the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privilegees) bill, the leader of the opposition shall be entitled to the same salary, allowances and other privileges as are admissible to a minister.
A deputy leader of the opposition shall be entitled to the same salary, allowances and other privileges as are admissible to a minister of state.