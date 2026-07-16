No indulgence to extremism and radicalism: Prime Minister

The incumbent government will not indulge any form of extremism or radicalism under any circumstances, Prime Minister and Leader of the House Tarique Rahman has stated.

He said he believes the government will receive the full cooperation of the opposition party in this regard.

At the same time, he expressed hope that national unity will remain intact so that fascism can never rear its head again in the country and the nation cannot be turned into a puppet state.

The prime minister made these remarks on Wednesday, during his valedictory speech at the second session (budget session) of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).

He outlined various social safety net programmes, plans for transitioning from a debt-reliant economy to an investment-driven economy, and job creation strategies aimed at building a discrimination-free Bangladesh and an accountable welfare state.