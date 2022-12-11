BNP lawmakers submit resignation to Speaker

The MPs who submitted the resignations themselves are -- Md. Aminul Islam from Chapainawabganj-2, Md. Mosharrof Hossain from Bogura-4, Golam Mohammad Siraj from Bogura-6 and Zahidur Rahman from Thakurgaon-3 and Rumeen Farhana, a lawmaker from reserved seats.

Two MPs -- Md. Harunur Rashid from Chapainawabgan-3 and Abdus Sattar from Brahmanbaria-2 -- could not submit the resignation letters in person as one of them is abroad while another person is indisposed.

The remaining period of the tenure of 11th national parliament is more than one year.