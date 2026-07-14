Special committee formed to amend constitution, opposition rejects move

The Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) has formed a 12-member special committee, chaired by home minister Salahuddin Ahmed, to oversee amendments to the constitution.

The committee was constituted in parliament on Monday night. However, the opposition rejected the proposal and staged a walkout from the house in protest.

Chief whip Nurul Islam, acting on behalf of leader of the house Tarique Rahman, tabled the proposal to constitute the special committee.

The committee had originally been intended to comprise 17 members, with the opposition invited to nominate five representatives. However, the opposition declined to submit any names, maintaining its demand for the formation of a constitutional reform council instead.

Addressing parliament, the chief whip said that despite several rounds of discussions with opposition leaders, they had refused to nominate any members. Consequently, the proposal was to establish the committee with 12 members while leaving five positions vacant.