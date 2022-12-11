Five seats fall vacant, but Harun has to submit letter again: Speaker

Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday said she has got the resignation letters of seven lawmakers from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Five of them submitted the letters in person. Among the two others, one is abroad and another is indisposed.

The speaker was talking to newspersons after receiving the resignation letters in the afternoon.

Regarding the resignation letter of Harunur Rashid, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said there is no compulsion that one has to submit the letter in person.

But Harunur Rashid has emailed the letter that has a scanned signature. It will not be accepted. He has to send resignation letter again, she added.