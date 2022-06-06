MPs slam Health Ministry for lack of services at health complexes

The treasury and opposition MPs also raised their voices saying many physicians and nurses, posted in upazila health complexes, do not stay there.

Ruling Awami League (AL) MP Dhirendra Debnath and Zillul Hakim separately said that people in their constituencies are not getting health services due to lack of physicians, consultants and health staff.

Another senior MP of the ruling party, Shajahan Khan said a 50-bed hospital in his constituency was increased to 250 beds. But people are not getting benefits of this as no additional physicians and nurses were appointed at the hospital.

“Earlier, I raised the same issue before the health minister in parliament and he assured me of appointing additional physicians and other staff for the hospital. But no measures have been taken as yet,” he said.