Mujib Borsho: Bangladesh to see first special parliament session 8 Nov

Parliament will go into a special session on 8 November, marking the Mujib Borsho (year), the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports UNB.

President Abdul Hamid has summoned the special session of parliament, the first in its history, exercising power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution, said a parliament secretariat handout on Wednesday.

The 10th session (5th session in 2020) of 11th parliament will start at 6:00pm on 8 November after a 59-day recess following prorogation of its last session.