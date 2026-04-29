Tension flares in parliament over Liberation War–Jamaat debate
Parliament remained virtually paralysed for nearly 10 minutes on Tuesday amid uproar triggered by remarks from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker and freedom fighter Fazlur Rahman.
He said no freedom fighter or member of a freedom fighter’s family could do the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami, and that for members of martyr families to do so would amount to a “double offence”.
The comments sparked commotion among opposition members, prompting protests from treasury bench lawmakers as well. Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad struggled to restore order and at one point rose from his seat.
Once calm returned, he warned both sides, “The whole nation is watching. This is being broadcast live. If parliament does not function according to the rules, this parliament will not survive.”
The Speaker said even children would be ashamed of members’ conduct. “Those who are already grandfathers may have their grandchildren watching from the gallery. What will they think of this?” he asked.
According to the day’s schedule, the sitting began at 3:00 pm under the Speaker’s chairmanship. Fazlur Rahman made the remarks while participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address.
‘Comparing the Liberation War with 5 August is unjust’
Objecting to comparisons between the Liberation War and the July mass uprising, Fazlur Rahman said, “I would say even making such a comparison is unjust. Comparing the Liberation War with 5 August is like comparing the Pacific Ocean with a well.”
Addressing the opposition benches, the Kishoreganj-4 MP said, “They once said there was no Liberation War. At that time I said as a freedom fighter: hey, the offspring of Al-Badr, Fazlur Rahman is still alive. The Liberation War happened; that is the truth. Three million people gave their lives; that is also the truth. We fought them then.”
He added: “This election came through many conspiracies. What did they do in that election? Those sitting to my right today — what they did is beyond imagination. When they began claiming they would win a two-thirds majority, I, Fazlur Rahman, said if the Jamaat alliance secures two-thirds, I will take poison. They can never win a war, not even a political war. Their forefathers did not want Bangladesh. As long as the Royal Bengal Tiger survives, razakars will never triumph in this country.”
As opposition members began shouting, Fazlur Rahman sought another five minutes to speak; the Speaker granted him three. He then said, “What I wanted to say is that the opposition leader has said he comes from a freedom fighter’s family and a martyr’s family, and he is in Jamaat-e-Islami. That is a double offence. No one from a freedom fighter’s family can join Jamaat.”
‘I did not say anything offensive’
At this point, the uproar intensified. The Speaker appealed repeatedly for order. Fazlur Rahman continued, “I say again, a member of a martyr’s family cannot be in Jamaat. If they are, they are committing a double offence.”
Opposition members then stood and protested in unison. As Fazlur Rahman tried to continue, they raised their voices further. He responded, “I have not said anything bad about them.”
The Speaker then asked Fazlur Rahman to sit down and wait, while urging opposition members to remain patient. During the disorder, MPs from Jamaat and its ally Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis were seen standing and shouting.
Treasury bench MPs also responded noisily. State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam signalled ruling party lawmakers to stand, prompting many to do so, while Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed appealed for everyone to sit down. The state minister later made a similar request.
NCP lawmakers Hasnat Abdullah, Abdullah Al Amin and Atikur Rahman Mojahid remained seated at that time. The Speaker again rose from his chair in an effort to restore order before eventually sitting down.
When Opposition Leader and Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman stood to speak, the Speaker told him, “Honourable Opposition Leader, please sit. Speak when I allow you.” He later asked Fazlur Rahman to conclude his remarks within three minutes.
After Fazlur Rahman’s remarks, Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman said, “He has said everything about his contribution to the Liberation War. But while stating his own contribution, no one has been given the right to hammer on another person’s contribution. He has personally hurt me. He has said that I claim to be a member of a martyred freedom fighter’s family, and he is challenging that. Secondly, he has said that no freedom fighter or any member of a martyred freedom fighter’s family can be involved in Jamaat-e-Islami. Then he needs to be asked about that. I strongly condemn this.”
The Jamaat ameer said, “My identity has been questioned; this is a serious offense. Again, he has spoken about my selection of ideology; this is an additional offense.”
Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman demanded that the unparliamentarily parts of Fazlur Rahman’s remarks be expunged or removed from the parliamentary proceedings.
The Opposition Leader said, “To make this parliament functional, regarding the current energy mismanagement crisis—whatever we call it—we came forward, we spoke, discussions were held, and the next day the honourable Prime Minister presented a proposal. We immediately accepted it. With what did he (Fazlur Rahman) finally draw his conclusion? A person’s conclusion is according to the nature of his mind. From a senior person like him, from a politician, I do not expect this kind of behaviour.”
Later, when Fazlur Rahman wanted to speak again, the Speaker did not give him the floor and said, “There is no need to say more now. We do not want the parliament to become heated.” The Speaker also said that if there is anything unparliamentarily in Fazlur Rahman’s remarks, it will be expunged. If there is anything unparliamentarily in the Opposition Leader’s remarks, that too will be expunged.
Tension again over Partho’s remarks
After the Maghrib prayer break, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho took part in the discussion on the motion of thanks on the President’s speech. Holding clippings from some media outlets, he criticised threats from the opposition.
At this time, Andaleev read out several news headlines. Among them, some published as statements of Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman were—“BNP has started walking on the path of fascism,” “I do not want to live like a cat, I want to live like a lion,” “If reforms are delayed, preparations for a mass uprising will follow,” and “Declaration to free people from the Zia family.”
Mentioning that over the past 16 years, while trying to free people from the Zia family, Sheikh Hasina fled by helicopter, Andaleev Rahman said, “The Zia family now means the bearer and carrier of Bangladesh’s democracy and independence. They (the opposition) have said that it took 16 years to remove the Awami League, but it will not take even 16 days to remove you (BNP).”
At one stage of Partho’s speech, members of the opposition began shouting in unison.
‘Everyone fondly pokes at me’
In response to Andaleev Rahman Partho’s remarks, Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman said, “I am in trouble. Everyone loves me very much, so everyone pokes at me.”
Responding to Partha’s remarks regarding freeing people from the Zia family, the Opposition Leader said, “Our Partha sahib. I have heard that he used to be a very good debater. He has brought a lot of material. Some he has presented correctly. Some he has presented incorrectly. The other day as well, something like this happened… later I personally drew his attention.”
Shafiqul Rahman said, “In whose name he quoted, I could not understand. But he started the file in my name. He said that I, about the Zia family…”
Before he could finish, Partho reacted to the Opposition Leader’s remarks without a microphone. Then the Opposition Leader said, “No no, he did not mention it. Let me say. That I said to eliminate or whatever about the Zia family—I challenge: when, where, how. Please clarify. I have not said such things in anyone’s name. Not even in the name of Sheikh Hasina’s family.”
Shafiqur Rahman said that while trying to spread the charm of his speech, Partho should not do him such favours in the future. He said, “If you love me so much and attribute everything in my name, I think I will not be able to bear this burden.”
In reply, Andaleev Rahman Partho said, “I have documents in hand regarding the statement about freeing people from the Zia family. I did not say it was his statement. A leader of the NCP said it.” At this, members of the opposition began shouting, and tension spread in parliament.
Amid the tension, Deputy Speaker Kaysar Kamal, who was in the Speaker’s chair, said, “Do not be so agitated. Honourable member of my left side (opposition), please take your seat.” At this time, although others sat, the Opposition Leader remained standing. Later, the Speaker requested him to sit.
Later, the Deputy Speaker again gave the floor to Partho. Then he explained his remarks and said, “I started by mentioning his name as the leader of the 11-party alliance and Opposition Leader. But these clips also contain statements of others. That is why I did not clarify. I did not speak holding him responsible. It is just a misunderstanding. And in this digital age, there is no opportunity to falsely attribute anything to anyone.”
Later, the Opposition Leader said, “In this parliament, when we present any reference holding documents in hand, it must be clear and proper. I will tell everyone, if you speak with documents, it must be specific.”
‘BNP’s political mistake’
Taking part in the discussion, Jamaat MP Nurul Islam said that BNP’s decision to cancel the implementation order of the July charter and the referendum verdict is its biggest political mistake, a suicidal decision. Through this, public expectation and the mass uprising have been trampled. This means welcoming another July and the beginning of a new form of fascism.