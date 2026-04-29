Tension flares in parliament over Liberation War–Jamaat debate

Parliament remained virtually paralysed for nearly 10 minutes on Tuesday amid uproar triggered by remarks from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker and freedom fighter Fazlur Rahman.

He said no freedom fighter or member of a freedom fighter’s family could do the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami, and that for members of martyr families to do so would amount to a “double offence”.

The comments sparked commotion among opposition members, prompting protests from treasury bench lawmakers as well. Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad struggled to restore order and at one point rose from his seat.

Once calm returned, he warned both sides, “The whole nation is watching. This is being broadcast live. If parliament does not function according to the rules, this parliament will not survive.”

The Speaker said even children would be ashamed of members’ conduct. “Those who are already grandfathers may have their grandchildren watching from the gallery. What will they think of this?” he asked.

According to the day’s schedule, the sitting began at 3:00 pm under the Speaker’s chairmanship. Fazlur Rahman made the remarks while participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address.