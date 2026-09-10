Rumeen’s remarks trigger uproar in Parliament, allegations of verbal abuse

Independent member of parliament (MP) Rumeen Farhana’s remarks triggered a major uproar in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) on Wednesday, as members of the ruling party protested by shouting and creating a commotion after she criticised the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government.

The parliament became heated for some time, with Rumeen Farhana also alleging that she had been subjected to verbal abuse.

The incident took place during a discussion on the Bank Resolution (Amendment) Bill before it was passed. The commotion disrupted the normal proceedings of Parliament for some time. Rumeen Farhana had previously served as a BNP lawmaker from a reserved seat in the 11th parliament. She is now an independent MP.

Taking part in the discussion on the bill, Rumeen Farhana said, “Every government has a certain character. It cannot be that the BNP comes to power and there is no gas and electricity crisis. It cannot be that the BNP comes to power and there is no fertiliser crisis, or that poor farmers do not go to fertiliser factories and loot them.”