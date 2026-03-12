Tensions likely from the outset

The first session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) begins today, Thursday. Indications suggest that tensions may emerge from the very start of the session.

Formed through elections held after the student–public uprising, this parliament may see growing debate and friction over the implementation of several key constitutional proposals included in the July National Charter.

The session will begin at 11:00 am in the parliament chamber at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Under the constitution, President Mohammed Shahabuddin will address the first session of a newly elected parliament.

However, he was elected during the tenure of the government of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), whose activities are now banned.

Opposition parties Jamaat-e-Islami and the NCP have raised objections to his address to parliament. Multiple sources from the two parties indicated that the issue could spark tensions during the very first sitting.

When asked about Jamaat’s stance on the president’s address, the party’s ameer and leader of the opposition Shafiqur Rahman told journalists yesterday, Wednesday, at the LD Hall of parliament, “We have had extensive discussions on the matter. Tomorrow (today) you will see our role clearly. Just as the sun will rise, you will hear the speech—and you will also see our response.”