SSC in January, HSC in June from next academic year

The government has undertaken an initiative to reschedule the country’s public examinations to make the academic calendar more time befitting and better aligned with international standards.

Under the plan, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be held in January, while the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will take place in June from the next academic year, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon told parliament today, Tuesday.