21st session of JS prorogued

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation of the President. President M Abdul Hamid delivered his speech in the first sitting of the winter session on 5 January. Later, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury placed a thanksgiving motion on the speech in the House.
A total of 209 MPs took part in the general discussion over the motion. Altogether, the MPs discussed for 40 hours and 27 minutes over the motion.
On 10 January, a special discussion was held on the Homecoming Day of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Besides, 10 bills were passed in the House during the session.
A total of 93 questions were received for the prime minister. She replied to 66 questions of them.
The session received 2014 questions for different ministries with the ministers answering 1774 questions.