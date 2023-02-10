21st session of JS prorogued

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation of the President. President M Abdul Hamid delivered his speech in the first sitting of the winter session on 5 January. Later, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury placed a thanksgiving motion on the speech in the House.

A total of 209 MPs took part in the general discussion over the motion. Altogether, the MPs discussed for 40 hours and 27 minutes over the motion.