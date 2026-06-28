Opposition only talks about reforms that would give it share of power: State minister for health

Referring to the opposition's role, MA Muhit said, “They have not spoken for a single day about reforming the health sector. A Health Sector Reform Commission was formed. After careful consideration, it produced a number of recommendations. I would have been pleased if our opposition had discussed the commission’s report here in parliament.”

In his speech, the state minister highlighted several challenges facing the health sector. He said 71 per cent of deaths in Bangladesh were caused by non-communicable diseases.

Another major challenge, he added, was the threat of epidemics and pandemics.