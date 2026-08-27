Parliament heated over home minister’s remarks, Speaker concerned about its future

The Jatiya Sangsad became heated on the opening day of the third session of the 13th parliament on Thursday, with tensions erupting over a remark made by Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed.

Opposition lawmakers strongly protested, accusing the home minister of belittling the opposition. The disruption, marked by protests and shouting from opposition members, effectively paralysed parliamentary proceedings for nearly 10 minutes. Although the home minister said he would withdraw his remark following the opposition’s objections, the situation did not immediately calm down. After repeated attempts to restore order, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said at one point that he was somewhat concerned about the future of the parliament.

The incident took place during the question-and-answer session on Thursday afternoon.

While asking a supplementary question, Jamaat-e-Islami lawmaker Shafiqul Islam Masud alleged that people were being robbed in broad daylight and that lawmakers were being attacked. He also said catcalls were being chanted around the home minister wherever he went. He alleged that opposition leaders and activists were being arrested in false cases instead of suspects being arrested in cases involving attacks on opposition members. He asked what steps the home minister was taking in this regard.

In response, the home minister said he had been inattentive for the first minute and asked Masud to repeat the question.

Masud repeated his question.