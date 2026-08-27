Parliament heated over home minister’s remarks, Speaker concerned about its future
The Jatiya Sangsad became heated on the opening day of the third session of the 13th parliament on Thursday, with tensions erupting over a remark made by Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed.
Opposition lawmakers strongly protested, accusing the home minister of belittling the opposition. The disruption, marked by protests and shouting from opposition members, effectively paralysed parliamentary proceedings for nearly 10 minutes. Although the home minister said he would withdraw his remark following the opposition’s objections, the situation did not immediately calm down. After repeated attempts to restore order, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said at one point that he was somewhat concerned about the future of the parliament.
The incident took place during the question-and-answer session on Thursday afternoon.
While asking a supplementary question, Jamaat-e-Islami lawmaker Shafiqul Islam Masud alleged that people were being robbed in broad daylight and that lawmakers were being attacked. He also said catcalls were being chanted around the home minister wherever he went. He alleged that opposition leaders and activists were being arrested in false cases instead of suspects being arrested in cases involving attacks on opposition members. He asked what steps the home minister was taking in this regard.
In response, the home minister said he had been inattentive for the first minute and asked Masud to repeat the question.
Masud repeated his question.
While responding, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Giving a speech at Shahbagh Square and giving a speech in parliament are not the same thing.”
Opposition lawmakers objected to the remark. They began shouting, with many standing up from their seats in protest.
Earlier, while responding to a question from NCP lawmaker Hasnat Abdullah, the home minister had also said, “I couldn’t understand whether this was a question or a speech at Paltan.” Although some lawmakers had mildly objected at the time, opposition members reacted strongly after the home minister’s response to Masud’s question.
Amid the opposition’s objections, the home minister said he had not directed the remark at anyone. As opposition lawmakers continued shouting, he told the Speaker, “I am seeking your shelter.”
Amid the uproar, the home minister eventually said he was withdrawing his remark. However, the opposition continued its protest. Unable to speak amid the commotion, the home minister eventually sat down.
Meanwhile, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed repeatedly asked opposition lawmakers to sit down and listen to the home minister’s statement.
At one point, the Speaker was repeatedly heard saying, “Honourable members, that’s enough. You have spoken for a long time. Now please sit down. Please take your seats.”
But opposition lawmakers continued shouting without paying heed to the Speaker. He told them, “Instead of speaking all at once like this, speak into the microphone so everyone can hear you. You will be given the opportunity. When you get the opportunity, speak into the microphone.”
The Speaker said, “This is not the Awami League era. Here, you are free to criticise the government as you wish. Honourable members, please sit down and wait.” At one point, he said he would give the opposition leader an opportunity to speak after the home minister had finished.
The home minister resumed speaking amid the opposition’s uproar. The Speaker then asked him to face the Speaker while speaking. Opposition members continued standing and protesting. Addressing them, the Speaker said, “Are you unwilling to listen to the home minister’s statement? After the home minister’s statement, I will give the floor to the opposition leader.”
Later, amid the commotion, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said that instead of making sweeping statements about where robberies had taken place or suspects not being arrested, specific questions should be asked. That was why, he said, he had referred to it as the Jatiya Sangsad.
‘What does he think of himself?’
The Speaker then gave the floor to Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman. At the beginning of his speech, Shafiqur Rahman said, “If I had been given the opportunity earlier, I would have heard what he (the home minister) said.”
At this point, some members of the ruling party began saying things directed at the opposition leader.
The opposition leader responded, “Will you give the speech, or will I? You give it.”
Addressing the Speaker, Shafikur Rahman said, “This is ominous. If comments are made like this while I am speaking, then there is no need for me to stand here.”
The Speaker then asked the opposition leader to continue his speech.
Shafiqur Rahman said, “With due respect to the honourable members of parliament and the home minister, I want to say that he has not used these words for the first time today. Since the day parliament began its session, he has been belittling everyone. I do not understand what he thinks of himself.”
The opposition leader said, “He has even had the audacity to stand here and say that he will play the role of a teacher in this parliament.”
“We did not come here to be his students. If he wants to teach, let him open a university, where those who wish can enrol and listen to his lectures,” Shafiqur Rahman said.
Noting that the home minister had attacked him twice in the same speech, Shafiqur Rahman said, “My colleagues think, and I myself think, that this is not parliamentary culture; this is parliamentary fascism. This should not happen.”
Demanding that the home minister apologises and that his remarks be expunged from the parliamentary record, the opposition leader said the opposition would remain in the chamber if these demands were met. Otherwise, he said, there was no question of sitting there while being insulted.
Opposition lawmakers thumped their desks in support of the opposition leader’s speech.
‘Somewhat concerned about parliament’s future’
Later, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said everyone was working to reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people in the Jatiya Sangsad. He said parliament could not function effectively if its rules of procedure were not followed.
The Speaker said, “I am observing with deep regret that I am increasingly seeing intolerance among some members. The Jatiya Sangsad has been elected for five years. Everyone here has the freedom to speak.”
Saying that the home minister’s remarks would be examined and any unparliamentary words would be expunged, the Speaker told the opposition, “But do not take away the freedom to speak. There are twice or three times as many members on this side (the ruling party) as there are on your side. So you cannot silence the message by making noise. Let me run the parliament.”
In response, Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman said, “Today’s issue is absolutely clear. There is nothing to examine here.”
Addressing the Speaker, he said he did not appreciate the Speaker’s concluding remark that there were three times as many lawmakers on one side as the other.
“I do not support dividing this parliament by numbers. From the beginning, we have said that we will all unite for good work. We will work together. If something wrong happens, we will protest,” he said.
Later, ruling party lawmaker Monirul Haque Chowdhury spoke on a point of order. After his speech, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said, “Honourable members, I am somewhat concerned about the future of parliament. The way I have seen attempts today to prevent one another from speaking is not a good sign for parliament. Democracy has been achieved after much hardship. Every member of parliament has a responsibility to ensure that this democracy remains in place.”