First budget session of 13th Jatiya Sangsad begins Sunday

The 13th Jatiya Sangsad is set to go into the first budget session tomorrow, Sunday after BNP formed the government following the national election held on 12 February, 2026.

The session, the second session of 13th parliament will begin at 3:00 pm.

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury is likely to place the proposed national budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year on 11 June.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin summoned the budget session of the parliament on 7 May.

The first session of the 13th Parliament ended on 30 April. During that session, a total of 94 bills were passed in 25 working days.