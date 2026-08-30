Salahuddin Ahmed takes Mirza Fakhrul's seat, will he be the next Deputy Leader of the House

Following the election of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as President, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has taken his seat in the National Parliament.

On Thursday, during the first day of the third session of the 13th National Parliament, he was seen sitting in the seat adjacent to Prime Minister and Leader of the House Tarique Rahman under the new seating arrangement. Discussions have now begun in political circles regarding whether Salahuddin Ahmed is being made the Deputy Leader of the House.

However, no official decision or announcement has been made so far regarding making Salahuddin Ahmed the Deputy Leader of the House. The authority to decide who will be the Deputy Leader rests with the Leader of the House and the Prime Minister.