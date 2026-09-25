No code of conduct for MPs despite two attempts

The Rules of Procedure of Parliament lay out how members of parliament (MPs) should perform their duties and conduct themselves inside the House. However, there is no separate law or code of conduct governing the ethical behaviour, conflicts of interest, responsibilities and accountability of elected representatives outside Parliament.

Two MPs, one during the BNP’s tenure and another during the Awami League’s tenure, introduced private members’ bills in the past with the aim of enacting such a law, but neither became law.

Calls for a law to regulate MPs’ conduct have emerged at various times following controversies involving individual lawmakers. Recommendations have also been made at different stages. Yet no effective initiative has so far been taken to introduce such a code or law.

The need for a code of conduct for MPs has again come under discussion following recent controversy surrounding Gazi Nazrul Islam, an MP from Satkhira-4 who was expelled from the Jamaat-e-Islami.

He was expelled from the party after a video showing him in a private moment with a young woman spread on social media. Gazi Nazrul Islam said at the time that the woman in the video, Mariam, was his second wife.