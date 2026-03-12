Hafizuddin Ahmed elected speaker, Kayser Kamal deputy speaker

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member and a member of parliament, Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, was elected as speaker of the 13th parliament in the opening session on Thursday morning.

Khondkar Mosharraf Hossain, the chairperson of the opening session, announced that a single nomination had been received for the position of speaker of the parliament. The nominee is Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.