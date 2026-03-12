Parliament

13th parliament

Hafizuddin Ahmed elected speaker, Kayser Kamal deputy speaker

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and Kayser KamalScreengrab from BTV video

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member and a member of parliament, Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, was elected as speaker of the 13th parliament in the opening session on Thursday morning.

Khondkar Mosharraf Hossain, the chairperson of the opening session, announced that a single nomination had been received for the position of speaker of the parliament. The nominee is Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.

The chairperson confirmed that he has consented to undertake the responsibility. The chairperson then called upon MP Nurul Islam to formally propose the nomination, which he did. The proposal was seconded by MP Rakibul Islam.

Hafizuddin Ahmed
Screeengrab of BTV video

The motion was subsequently put to the House and carried with a majority in favour.

For the position of deputy speaker, the chairperson stated that only one nomination had been received, that of MP and state minister for land, Kayser Kamal.

Kayser Kamal
Screengrab of BTV video

The chairperson confirmed that he has agreed to assume the role and invited MP Ruhul Quddus Talukdar to propose the nomination. The proposal was seconded by MP Ashraf Uddin.

The motion was then presented in parliament and was carried with a majority in favour.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Parliament