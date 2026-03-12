13th parliament
Hafizuddin Ahmed elected speaker, Kayser Kamal deputy speaker
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member and a member of parliament, Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, was elected as speaker of the 13th parliament in the opening session on Thursday morning.
Khondkar Mosharraf Hossain, the chairperson of the opening session, announced that a single nomination had been received for the position of speaker of the parliament. The nominee is Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.
The chairperson confirmed that he has consented to undertake the responsibility. The chairperson then called upon MP Nurul Islam to formally propose the nomination, which he did. The proposal was seconded by MP Rakibul Islam.
The motion was subsequently put to the House and carried with a majority in favour.
For the position of deputy speaker, the chairperson stated that only one nomination had been received, that of MP and state minister for land, Kayser Kamal.
The chairperson confirmed that he has agreed to assume the role and invited MP Ruhul Quddus Talukdar to propose the nomination. The proposal was seconded by MP Ashraf Uddin.
The motion was then presented in parliament and was carried with a majority in favour.