BNP ready to hold talks with opposition to safeguard country’s interest: PM

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday said the ruling BNP is willing to engage in any discussion with the opposition party to protect the interests of the country and its people.

“Every political party in this parliament has reached a point where we have no differences of opinion in protecting the interests of the country and its people. The BNP is willing to hold any talks with the opposition party to this end,” he said.

The Leader of the House said this while taking part in a discussion titled ‘Undertaking immediate effective and visible measures by the government to resolve the current energy crisis in the country and reduce public suffering’ in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) here.

Opposition Leader Md Shafiqur Rahman placed the issue in the House on the 19th day of the first session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad.

“First, I would like to thank the Leader of the Opposition and all opposition members of parliament. The issue we discussed here today is undoubtedly an important one,” the Prime Minister said.

Noting that this parliament has been formed in exchange of the blood of many martyrs, he said, “This Parliament is grounded on the hopes and aspirations of the people of Bangladesh for a beautiful future. We have differences of opinion among us. Undoubtedly, none of us deny that”.

“But, there is no difference among us in protecting the interests of the country and its people,” Tarique Rahman said.

The Prime Minister said that resolving the current energy crisis and reducing public suffering is not only an issue for Bangladesh but also a very important matter for the whole world considering global politics, global situation and global realities.

“Whatever way we say it, the situation we are going through is important for every country and every nation, including Bangladesh,” he added.

“On behalf of my party, I can say that if anyone presents any proposal, wants discussion, gives advice or recommendations regarding the interests of the country and its people, we are ready to accept those proposals and discuss them regardless of our position,” the BNP chairman said.

“As Leader of the House, I want to inform parliament that we will certainly invite the opposition. We will discuss all their proposals. If there is anything in their proposals that is practical and implementable, we will definitely do it. Because the people of Bangladesh have sent us here to protect their interests,” the Prime Minister said.

“Thus, whatever discussion or action protects the interests of the people of Bangladesh, InShAllah, we will certainly do it,” he continued.

Earlier, the sitting resumed at 3:00 pm with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikrom, in the chair.