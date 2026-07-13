What fascist govt did in name of Model Mosques was reprehensible: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the government will order an investigation into how the cost of the Model Mosque Project increased, alleging that the previous Awami League government undertook a number of projects to loot public funds.

He said that what the former government had done "in the name of Islam and mosques" was "reprehensible."

The minister made the remarks on Monday in Parliament while responding to a supplementary question from Noakhali-2 lawmaker Zainul Abedin Farroque.

Standing in for Religious Affairs Minister Mofazzal Houssain during the question-and-answer session, Salahuddin Ahmed replied on the minister's behalf. The session was chaired by Deputy Speaker Kaiser Kamal.

In his supplementary question, Farroque said the budget for individual model mosques had risen from Tk 130 million to as much as Tk 210 million, arguing that the matter required investigation because of the significant waste of public money.

He asked whether the government would investigate the issue and take action.