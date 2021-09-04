Security to Bangabandhu’s family: SSF Bill placed in parliament

The proposed law was brought up as the existing law “the Special Security Force Ordinance, 1986” was void following a verdict of the higher court.
The VIPs are defined by the government through gazettes, heads of the foreign states or governments will be given security under the draft law
The new law was drafted revising the existing one. Only one thing was included -- providing security to the family members of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and very important persons.
Bangabandhu’s family members means his two daughters, grandchildren, and in some cases, spouses or issues of the grandchildren.
In the case of providing security to the Bangabandhu’s family members, the Special Security Force Bill, 2021 will be given priority no matter whatever is there in the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Family Members Security Act, 2009.