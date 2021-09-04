Parliament

Security to Bangabandhu’s family: SSF Bill placed in parliament

Bangabandhu’s family members means his two daughters, grandchildren, and in some cases, spouses or issues of the grandchildren

Prothom Alo English Desk
Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban
Jatiya Sangsad BhabanProthom Alo file photo

The Special Security Force Bill, 2021 was placed in parliament on Friday incorporating the issue of providing security to the family members of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and very important persons (VIPs), reports UNB.

Liberation war affairs minister, who is in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office in parliament, AKM Mozammel Huq placed the bill. It was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days.

The proposed law was brought up as the existing law “the Special Security Force Ordinance, 1986” was void following a verdict of the higher court.

The VIPs are defined by the government through gazettes, heads of the foreign states or governments will be given security under the draft law

The new law was drafted revising the existing one. Only one thing was included -- providing security to the family members of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and very important persons.

The VIPs are defined by the government through gazettes, heads of the foreign states or governments will be given security under the draft law.

In the case of providing security to the Bangabandhu’s family members, the Special Security Force Bill, 2021 will be given priority no matter whatever is there in the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Family Members Security Act, 2009.

