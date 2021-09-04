Security to Bangabandhu’s family: SSF Bill placed in parliament

The Special Security Force Bill, 2021 was placed in parliament on Friday incorporating the issue of providing security to the family members of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and very important persons (VIPs), reports UNB.

Liberation war affairs minister, who is in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office in parliament, AKM Mozammel Huq placed the bill. It was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days.