Sirajganj MP Hasibur Rahman dies

Swapan, a three-time MP and president of Shahjadpur upazila unit Awami League, also served as deputy minister for Industries.
Swapan was first elected to Jatiya Sangsad as a member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party representing the now-defunct Sirajganj-7 constituency. He lost the position when he switched over to Awami League in 1998.
He was later elected as an MP from Sirajganj-6 in the January 2014 election with Awami League ticket. He was also elected MP from the same constituency in 2018.
President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock at the death of MP Hasibur Rahman.
In a condolence message, the president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family members.
The prime minister also prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy for the bereaved family members.