No plan of development saving trees in the country: Habibun Nahar

Many countries in the world do the development works saving trees, said deputy minister of environment, forest and climate change Habibun Nahar on Tuesday.
She also said, however, that is not the case in our country. Trees are being cut in one way or the other due to development projects. The environment ministry is less successful than the other ministries.
Habibun Nahar said this taking part in a discussion on the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) on Tuesday.
The deputy minister for environment further said, “The forest department of the ministry has made some progress with their forestation projects. However, in most of the cases we lag behind due to the development projects.”