State minister outlines govt’s response as parliament discusses attack on Badhon

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has described the attack on actress Azmeri Haque Badhon in Italy as an attack on the country’s democratic system of governance.

He told Parliament that the Bangladesh Embassy in Rome and the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Milan are maintaining contact with Badhon.

She will file formal complaints with the Italian police and the embassy. The embassy will raise the matter strongly with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

State Minister Humaiun Kobir said this in Parliament on Tuesday.

Earlier, BNP reserved-seat lawmaker Johart Adib Chowdhury and NCP lawmaker Akhtar Hossain, speaking on points of order, sought to know what steps the government had taken over the attack on Badhon.

The state minister said, “An attack on a July fighter is an attack on the democratic system of governance of this country.”

Referring to the incident, he said members of the Awami League (whose activities are banned) carried out a cowardly attack while Badhon was walking in a park with other members of her family.

He said he spoke with the foreign secretary about the matter on Tuesday morning, expressed concern and instructed him to take the necessary measures, including informing the Italian police authorities and ensuring that Badhon receives the highest level of assistance.