State minister outlines govt’s response as parliament discusses attack on Badhon
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has described the attack on actress Azmeri Haque Badhon in Italy as an attack on the country’s democratic system of governance.
He told Parliament that the Bangladesh Embassy in Rome and the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Milan are maintaining contact with Badhon.
She will file formal complaints with the Italian police and the embassy. The embassy will raise the matter strongly with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
State Minister Humaiun Kobir said this in Parliament on Tuesday.
Earlier, BNP reserved-seat lawmaker Johart Adib Chowdhury and NCP lawmaker Akhtar Hossain, speaking on points of order, sought to know what steps the government had taken over the attack on Badhon.
The state minister said, “An attack on a July fighter is an attack on the democratic system of governance of this country.”
Referring to the incident, he said members of the Awami League (whose activities are banned) carried out a cowardly attack while Badhon was walking in a park with other members of her family.
He said he spoke with the foreign secretary about the matter on Tuesday morning, expressed concern and instructed him to take the necessary measures, including informing the Italian police authorities and ensuring that Badhon receives the highest level of assistance.
Humaiun Kobir said he spoke to Badhon on behalf of the prime minister on Tuesday afternoon. She was assured of the government’s full support. The local police acted promptly following the incident. The Bangladesh Embassy in Rome and the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Milan are maintaining contact with Badhon and providing her with the necessary consular assistance and support.
The state minister further informed Parliament that actress Badhon would file formal complaints with the police and the embassy. The Bangladesh Embassy will raise the matter strongly with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He said the elected government of Bangladesh would not hesitate to take strict legal action against the perpetrators.
The state minister said, “Today is a proud day for Bangladesh because we are going to assume the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Bangladesh’s strategic foreign policy is now in its strongest position. Bangladesh will no longer be subservient to any country. Under the leadership of the prime minister, Bangladesh will move forward at its own pace.”
‘A reprehensible crime’: Deputy Speaker
At the beginning of the Jatiya Sangsad session, BNP reserved-seat lawmaker Jahart Adib Chowdhury raised the issue of the attack on Badhon on a point of order.
She said actress Azmeri Haque Badhon had been attacked in Italy. The attackers had already been identified after reviewing video footage, she said. She sought to know what steps the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had taken to ensure strong action against them.
When Jahart Adib Chowdhury was speaking on the issue, neither the foreign minister nor the two state ministers was present in the chamber.
Following her remarks, Deputy Speaker Kaiser Kamal said, “The attack on Badhon is an extremely unforgivable and reprehensible crime. It is a crime against humanity and an extreme manifestation of brutality.”
Noting that he could not see anyone from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the chamber, the deputy speaker said, “Whenever the state ministers for foreign affairs comes, whether one or both of them, we will hear their statements.”
Later, NCP lawmaker Akhtar Hossain said on a point of order that 'fugitive Awami League and Chhatra League terrorists' had carried out a brutal attack on a highly renowned Bangladeshi actress abroad.
He said the attackers had portrayed Badhon’s participation in the July movement as the reason for targeting her.
Akhtar Hossain further said that a similar incident had occurred when Badhon travelled to a UN event during the tenure of the interim government.
He asked whether the government had any plans or measures to bring those responsible for such attacks to justice. The state minister then outlined the measures taken by his ministry.
Following this, Deputy Speaker Kaiser Kamal asked the government to inform Parliament of the progress of the measures taken in connection with the incident.