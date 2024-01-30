12th parliament
Shirin Sharmin elected as JS Speaker for 3rd consecutive term
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, an MP from Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) constituency of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS), was elected as Speaker of the national parliament unanimously Tuesday.
The first sitting of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad began with Deputy Speaker Shamsul Huq Tuku in the chair and announced for Speaker election in the House.
Later, the newly-elected Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury took oath at the President’s chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present at the ceremony.
The president’s wife Rebeka Sultana was also present during the oath-taking ceremony, among others.
Treasury bench lawmaker Obaidul Quader moved the motion for the election of the speaker while Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury supported it.
After elected as the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the Chief Whip congratulated Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.