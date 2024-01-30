Parliament

12th parliament

Shirin Sharmin elected as JS Speaker for 3rd consecutive term

BSS
Sangsad Bhaban
President Mohammed Shahabuddin administers the oath of Speaker Shirin Sharmin ChaudhuryBSS

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, an MP from Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) constituency of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS), was elected as Speaker of the national parliament unanimously Tuesday.

The first sitting of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad began with Deputy Speaker Shamsul Huq Tuku in the chair and announced for Speaker election in the House.

Later, the newly-elected Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury took oath at the President’s chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present at the ceremony.

The president’s wife Rebeka Sultana was also present during the oath-taking ceremony, among others.

Treasury bench lawmaker Obaidul Quader moved the motion for the election of the speaker while Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury supported it.

After elected as the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the Chief Whip congratulated Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

