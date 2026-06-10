‘We understand the pain of losing control of a bank that has been seized’

Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Now they are saying that you are not the owners of the bank. Jamaat-e-Islami is not the owner of the bank. Yet they are also saying, do not interfere with Islam.”

Referring to this issue, he added, “Islami Bank is not Islam. Our Mr Fakhrul Islam is not Islam, and Jamaat-e-Islami is not Islam either.”

The home minister further stated, “A bank that was seized with chants of the azan and Takbeer-e-Allah will now be taken out of their control. We understand that distress, honourable speaker.”

During the discussion, the home minister presented a list of alleged irregularities that had occurred at Islami Bank after 5 August 2024.

He said that the bank’s Rural Development Scheme (RDS), one of its flagship projects, had disbursed Tk 220 billion (22,000 crore) under the scheme.

Previously, Tk 110 billion (11,000 crore) had been distributed. After 5 August, another Tk 110 billion was disbursed in an effort to secure electoral advantage.