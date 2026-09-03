Opposition angered by denial of chair, walks out of parliament

Ten more parliamentary standing committees of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) have been formed. However, no committee chairmanship has been given to the opposition party.

These committees were formed on Wednesday night. A debate broke out between the treasury and opposition benches at that time. The debate was over the distribution of committee chairmanships in light of the July National Charter proposals.

The opposition alleged that the ruling party is becoming reckless due to its two-thirds majority. They claimed the ruling party is simply enforcing its own decisions. At one stage, almost all opposition members walked out of the parliament chamber. However, they did not formally declare a walkout.

Earlier last Sunday, a similar debate had occurred between the government and opposition parties over the distribution of chairperson posts.