13th parliament’s first session begins

The first sitting of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) has begun. The session commenced at 11:05 am on Thursday with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, while the speaker’s chair in the chamber remained vacant.

Shortly before 11:15 am, prime minister Tarique Rahman began his address after the recitation. He paid tribute to all those martyred in movements and struggles from 1971 to the present.